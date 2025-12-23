MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.35. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. Analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing exosome-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform isolates and engineers naturally occurring extracellular vesicles, or exosomes, to deliver therapeutic payloads—such as mRNA, proteins and modulatory factors—directly into the tumor microenvironment. By leveraging the innate cell?to?cell communication properties of exosomes, MiNK aims to reprogram immune cells and overcome immune suppression within solid tumors.

MiNK’s preclinical pipeline features multiple lead candidates designed to repolarize tumor?associated macrophages and boost T cell–mediated tumor clearance.

