Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

GLNG stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 496,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Golar LNG by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 909,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 393,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 169,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

