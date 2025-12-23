Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Femasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Femasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -2.59.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 960.80% and a negative return on equity of 764.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Femasys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys International, Inc is a medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies for interventional women’s health applications. The company’s core activities center on creating minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products designed to address uterine cavity evaluation and treatment and to improve outcomes in gynecological care.

The company’s flagship product, the FemVue® hydrosonography system, is a single-use catheter-based device that enhances visualization of the uterine cavity through saline infusion sonography.

