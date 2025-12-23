Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kaixin Price Performance

About Kaixin

Kaixin stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Kaixin has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: KXIN) is a China-based integrated automotive services company primarily engaged in the distribution and financing of passenger vehicles. The company’s core business lines include new car sales through a network of franchised dealerships, used-vehicle trade-ins and resale, as well as a full suite of after-sales services such as maintenance, repair and parts supply. By combining vehicle distribution with complementary services, Kaixin aims to capture value across the entire ownership lifecycle.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Kaixin has expanded its footprint across central and western regions of China.

