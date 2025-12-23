Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $390.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASB. Truist Financial raised their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

NYSE:ASB opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $783,567.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,213.50. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,385.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,927.22. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,951 shares of company stock worth $925,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

