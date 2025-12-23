Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for TC Energy Q1 Earnings

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings raised TC Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,821,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 914,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,977,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,282,469,000 after buying an additional 1,041,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,220,000 after buying an additional 1,178,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TC Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,624,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,246,000 after buying an additional 550,066 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.47%.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

