Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palomar Q3 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

PLMR opened at $136.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.49. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,388 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,549.68. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $100,752.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,897.44. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,803 shares of company stock worth $1,768,671. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

