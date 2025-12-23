Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. TD Cowen increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.76.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

