Amigo (LON:AMGO) Insider Nicholas Beal Purchases 732,550 Shares

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Beal purchased 732,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £7,325.50.

Amigo Trading Up 21.0%

AMGO opened at GBX 0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Amigo Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.16 and a twelve month high of GBX 0.70.

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amigo had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 438.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current year.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

