Wall Street Zen Upgrades DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) to “Hold”

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

DRIO has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

