Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Clearmind Medicine stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Clearmind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $87.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.10% of Clearmind Medicine worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.

Clearmind’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.

