Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGYS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.0%

AGYS stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.71 and a beta of 0.42. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,701.76. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $62,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,322,507.04. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,370 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 38.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 175,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 629,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 23.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

