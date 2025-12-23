American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. D Boral Capital raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

American Resources Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.12. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Resources

In other American Resources news, major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $1,197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,288,832 shares in the company, valued at $42,492,876.16. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,564,818 shares of company stock worth $10,405,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the third quarter worth $1,524,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high?quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on?site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

