Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 19,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 57,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019. Pasofino Gold Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

