Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 22.1% – Here’s Why

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.4696 and last traded at $72.0130. 117,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 135,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $8,889,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter.

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

