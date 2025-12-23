Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 230,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 164,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

