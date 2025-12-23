Camino Minerals (CVE:COR) Shares Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Camino Minerals Co. (CVE:COR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.48. 441,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 788% from the average session volume of 49,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Camino Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33.

About Camino Minerals

Camino Minerals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Plata Dorada project, which consists of 6 claims totaling an area of 2,100 hectares located in the Department of Cuzco, Peru; the Maria Cecilia project covering an area of approximately 7,110 hectares located in the Cordillera Negra Mountain; and the Los Chapitos property comprises 12 claims that covers an area of 6,000 hectares located in department of Arequipa, Peru.

