iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.89 and last traded at $48.80. 32,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 145,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 105.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

