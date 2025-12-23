Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.82. Approximately 1,122,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,390,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
