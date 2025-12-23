Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Shares Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.4120 and last traded at $15.4120. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Evonik Industries Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in Essen. Formed in 2007 through the carve-out of the chemicals division of RAG AG, the firm traces its origins to the Degussa chemical group, whose roots extend more than a century. Today, Evonik is recognized as one of the world’s leading providers of specialty chemicals, serving a broad array of industrial and consumer markets.

The company’s operations are organized into core business segments that include Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency and Performance Materials.

