Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. 1,886,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Great Bear Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Great Bear Resources Ltd. in January 2010. Great Bear Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

