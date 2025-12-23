BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

BH Macro USD (LON:BHMU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.26 and last traded at GBX 4.22. 13,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20.

BH Macro USD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.48 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.04.

About BH Macro USD

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.