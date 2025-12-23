RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.69. 78,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 94,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.