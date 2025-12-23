RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.69. 78,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 94,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.
The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.
Featured Stories
