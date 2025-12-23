ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.9622 and last traded at $64.33. Approximately 5,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.1450.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 141.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys. HYHG was launched on May 21, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

