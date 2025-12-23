Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.40. 3,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Free Report) by 126.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Harbor Active Small Cap ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Harbor Active Small Cap ETF

The Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (SMLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing in small capitalization companies in the US. The fund utilizes proprietary analysis to select firms that demonstrate strong cash flow and competitive advantages SMLL was launched on Aug 28, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

