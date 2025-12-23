Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 3,700,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,801,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,557.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,601.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

