ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 2,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

Get ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.4458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. This is a boost from ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.