PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.57. 1,621,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,381,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.56.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,588 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 25,423.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 333,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 332,031 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 69.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 336,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 137,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 131.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 94,279 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

