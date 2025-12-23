Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading 2.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Commonwealth Business Bank Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Get Commonwealth Business Bank alerts:

Commonwealth Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Commonwealth Business Bank Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.