RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,645 and last traded at GBX 2,705. 24,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,720.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,521.25.
RHI Magnesita Stock Down 0.6%
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 22,000 employees in 47 main production sites, 9 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.
