RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.8410. 172,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 105,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- GOLD ALERT
- End of America update
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.