RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.8410. 172,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 105,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 136.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210,203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 297.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 136,425 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.