SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.38 and last traded at $132.38. 4,386 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.25.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,881,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,922,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations. SHE was launched on Mar 7, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

