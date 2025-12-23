C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 5,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 20.17 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.50 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.36.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive. It also provides driveaway, flyaway, manpack, and fixed motorized antennas. In addition, the company offers controllers and accessories, such as powersmart products, VSAT satellite beacon receivers and transportable cases, driveaway transportable skids, custom integrations, and VSAT satellite system cables.

