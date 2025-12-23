Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6375.

Galaxy Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Resources Limited is an Australia-based lithium mining and development company focused on delivering sustainable sources of high-grade lithium for the electric vehicle and battery storage markets. The company’s core operations have historically centered on the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine in Western Australia, which has produced battery-grade lithium concentrate since 2010. Through exploration and production activities, Galaxy Resources has positioned itself as a supplier of critical raw materials essential to the global transition toward cleaner energy technologies.

In addition to its established Australian mining operation, Galaxy Resources has pursued the development of the Sal de Vida lithium and potash brine project in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.