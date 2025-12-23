Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 and last traded at GBX 125. Approximately 10,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexus Infrastructure news, insider Dawn Hillman bought 3,901 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £4,954.27. Also, insider Charles Sweeney purchased 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £4,987.29. Insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

