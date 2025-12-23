AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.36. 135,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 95,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

AXA Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

Get AXA alerts:

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA is a French multinational insurance and asset management group headquartered in Paris. The company provides a broad range of insurance and financial protection products for individuals, professionals and corporate clients, and its shares are listed in Europe with American depositary receipts trading on U.S. OTC markets under the symbol AXAHY. AXA operates through a network of distributors including agents, brokers and bancassurance partners to deliver life, health, property & casualty and retirement solutions.

Core business activities include life and savings products, personal and commercial property & casualty insurance, health and protection coverages, and asset management services delivered through its investment arm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.