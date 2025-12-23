22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.9153 and last traded at $0.9261. Approximately 116,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 169,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9572.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XXII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 22nd Century Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

22nd Century Group Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.79) by $15.73. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 184.33% and a negative net margin of 37.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 255.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.43% of 22nd Century Group worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, is a plant biotechnology company that applies proprietary breeding and gene modulation technologies to tobacco, hemp and related plant species. The company’s core mission is to develop and commercialize plant-based solutions that address public health, consumer wellness and agronomic needs. Its flagship reduced nicotine tobacco platform is engineered to deliver significantly lower levels of nicotine than conventional tobacco products while retaining the sensory characteristics sought by adult smokers.

Through its branded reduced nicotine tobacco products, marketed under the NEXT Generation™ portfolio, and its GenCanna® subsidiary focused on hemp cultivation and cannabinoid extraction, 22nd Century serves both commercial markets and contract research clients.

