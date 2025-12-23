Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$46.80 and last traded at C$46.80. 2,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.24.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$976.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.46.

About Canadian General Investments

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

