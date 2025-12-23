Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Trading 5.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Great Thunder Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Great Thunder Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia. It also holds interests in the Chubb & Bouvier property comprising 53 mineral claims covering approximately 2,200 hectares; the Urban Thunder property that consists of 20 mineral claims covering approximately 1,127 hectares; and the Nemaska Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 213 hectares in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.