Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 174,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Trading Up 10.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Frankly Company Profile

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising. Frankly Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of May 8, 2020 Frankly Inc operates as subsidiary of Torque Esports Corp.

