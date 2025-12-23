Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. 386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.2820.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group is a Hong Kong–incorporated investment holding company with core operations in the gaming and hospitality industry. The company develops and operates integrated resort complexes in the Macau Special Administrative Region, offering casino gaming, luxury hotel accommodations, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities under one roof.

Its flagship property, Galaxy Macau on the Cotai Strip, encompasses multiple phases of development, combining mass-market gaming areas, VIP gaming salons, branded hotels such as Banyan Tree and The Ritz-Carlton, and a variety of food and beverage outlets.

