East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Insider Sells $848,896.70 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) insider Irene Oh sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $848,896.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,824.60. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,881. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%.The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

