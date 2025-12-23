Reviewing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Pyxus International -0.13% -1.85% -0.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and Pyxus International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $16.18 million 0.57 $2.95 million N/A N/A Pyxus International $119.15 million 0.62 $15.17 million ($0.11) -27.27

Pyxus International has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. In addition, it operates an e-commerce platform. The company has a collaboration agreement with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, Henan Agriculture University, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University for seed genetic modifications and biotechnologies. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

