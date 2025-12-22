cbdMD Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) used its fiscal 2025 earnings call to highlight a third consecutive year of operating improvement, progress in simplifying its capital structure, and early traction for its Oasis beverage brand, while also addressing a rapidly shifting regulatory backdrop for hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Management frames fiscal 2025 as an execution year

CEO and CFO Ronan Kennedy said fiscal 2025 reflected “disciplined execution and meaningful progress,” though he cautioned the company is “not yet where we ultimately want to be financially.” Kennedy pointed to lower operating losses, balance sheet strengthening, restored NYSE American compliance, and improving commercial momentum as key takeaways.

He described a multiyear “reset” centered on reducing fixed costs, simplifying operations, rationalizing the product portfolio toward higher-margin and higher-volume SKUs, strengthening the balance sheet, and investing in categories supported by science, quality, and “regulatory readiness.”

Kennedy also emphasized Oasis as a newer growth platform. He said Oasis has distribution across nine states—North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, and Minnesota (with North Carolina listed twice during remarks)—with additional markets under evaluation. He said the company is seeing improving case sell-through in core markets and growing distributor engagement as awareness increases, positioning Oasis in “functional alcohol alternative social beverages.”

Sales mix shifts: e-commerce declines while wholesale grows

Chief Accounting Officer Brad Whitford reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 net sales of $4.7 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. Full-year net sales were $19.1 million, compared with $19.5 million in fiscal 2024.

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce revenue was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 6% year over year. Whitford attributed part of the decline to “a shift in consumer to hemp beverage category.” E-commerce represented 75.1% of total net sales in the quarter, down from 81% in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, e-commerce sales were $14.7 million, down 6% from $15.7 million, representing 77% of total fiscal 2025 net sales.

Wholesale revenue rose in the quarter, with net sales of $1.2 million, up 25% from $900,000 in the prior-year period. Whitford said ongoing state-level regulatory changes affected the business during the quarter, but the core wholesale business improved while the company expanded Oasis. For the full year, wholesale net sales were $4.5 million versus $3.8 million in fiscal 2024.

When asked on the call about growth drivers in fiscal 2026, Kennedy said there is opportunity to continue growing the core cbdMD brand, noting the team “made a significant transformation this year” and is “starting to really dial things in.” He added, however, that the company still sees “huge growth opportunity” in beverages, while acknowledging visibility and regulatory considerations.

Margins, expenses, and operating results

Whitford said gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 59% in the fourth quarter, compared with 54% in the prior-year quarter. He noted a $113,000 write-off of legacy “swag” inventory in the quarter, compared with $588,000 in the prior year related to legacy botanical products and outdated packaging. Full-year gross margin was 63%, up from 62% a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter SG&A expenses were $3.4 million, up from $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Whitford said fiscal 2024 included a $700,000 gain tied to settlement of the company’s headquarters lease liability. For the full year, SG&A fell $1.2 million to $14.1 million.

Loss from operations was about $600,000 for the fourth quarter, compared with a $300,000 loss in the prior-year period, with higher warehouse lease costs cited as a key driver. For fiscal 2025, operating loss improved to approximately $2.1 million versus $3.3 million in fiscal 2024. Kennedy characterized the year’s operating loss improvement as a $1.2 million reduction to about a $2.1 million loss, marking a third straight year of operating improvement.

On a non-GAAP basis, Whitford said adjusted EBITDA improved to a $900,000 loss in fiscal 2025 from a $1.6 million loss in fiscal 2024 (Kennedy cited a $1.7 million loss in 2024). Whitford said the improvement was driven by lower general and administrative costs, and added the company negotiated additional cost savings early in fiscal 2026, including insurance and other SG&A items.

Marketing spend to direct-to-consumer revenue was 30% in fiscal 2025, compared with 27% the prior year, as the company continued testing to find the right ratio for growth in fiscal 2026.

Balance sheet actions, financing, and liquidity

Kennedy said balance sheet strengthening and improved capital flexibility were a major focus in fiscal 2025. He credited a Series A preferred equity conversion and financing completed at the end of September with increasing net book value from under $2 million to over $7 million, eliminating more than $7 million in annual accrued preferred dividend obligations, materially improving working capital year over year, and reducing capital structure complexity.

He added the company “recently closed $2.25 million in additional financing,” which led to a temporary halt in stock trading until the event was publicly disclosed. Kennedy said the company has received significant interest in raising more capital amid heightened trading activity, but is mindful of dilution and fees. He also said the company established a $20 million equity line of credit with “minimal fees,” which management views as providing flexibility to raise capital “prudently under favorable market conditions.”

Whitford reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.2 million and working capital of about $3.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared with working capital of approximately negative $1 million at September 30, 2024. He said the working capital improvement was mainly driven by elimination of the accrued preferred dividend liability and proceeds from the sale of Series B preferred stock. Current assets at year-end were about $6.6 million, while current liabilities were $3.1 million.

Regulatory developments and exchange compliance

Management devoted substantial time to the regulatory environment. Kennedy said the company received formal confirmation in December 2025 from the NYSE American that all prior compliance deficiencies were fully resolved, calling it a key milestone that removed an overhang.

He also discussed a White House executive order issued the day before the call directing federal agencies to modernize cannabis policy, including accelerating rescheduling and expanding research and access pathways. Kennedy said the administration highlighted support for exploring Medicare reimbursement pathways for legal full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products under appropriate medical supervision. While he said the initiatives are not yet law and require additional administrative action, Kennedy characterized the executive order as a positive signal that federal policy is moving toward “science-based evaluation and healthcare integration,” particularly after restrictive hemp language included in H.R. 5371 enacted in November.

In Q&A, Kennedy said the administration is trying to pilot a program starting April 1 and suggested the executive order could help resolve restrictions from the November legislation, while reiterating industry support for smart regulations around safety, labeling, packaging, and quality.

Asked to clarify an apparent reference error, Kennedy acknowledged a typo in company materials that mixed Medicare and Medicaid. He said, to the best of management’s knowledge, the executive order language explicitly addresses Medicare, though he suggested expansion could be possible over time if benefits are demonstrated.

On capital allocation, Kennedy told an investor the company is still digesting details. He said management intends to pursue the opportunity aggressively but remain prudent, adding the business is being built “without that demand” into what he described as “a profitable long-term organization.” In another exchange, he said near-term incremental working capital investment would likely be “a little bit more weighted on the Oasis side,” with ongoing evaluation as regulations evolve.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based producer and distributor of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Since its founding in 2018, the company has focused on developing a diverse portfolio of wellness offerings designed for human and pet use. Its product range includes tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet-specific formulations, each developed to comply with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for hemp-derived substances.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model, sourcing U.S.-grown hemp and overseeing manufacturing processes in cGMP-certified facilities.

