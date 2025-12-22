Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Mark Tompkins Sells 30,000 Shares

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $441,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,119,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,163,823.60. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aeluma Stock Up 2.6%

ALMU traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.88. 293,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,207. Aeluma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.76 million and a PE ratio of -55.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeluma in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Aeluma by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Aeluma Company Profile

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

