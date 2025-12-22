Insider Selling: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $889,581.15 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $889,581.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 702,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Raimondi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 19th, Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,101,065.71.

On Thursday, December 18th, Anne Raimondi sold 22,198 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $322,314.96.

Asana stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 3,998,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The firm had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,648,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,109,000 after acquiring an additional 487,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 73.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 856,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Asana by 52.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 678,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 17.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 263,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

