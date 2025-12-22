Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L Acquires 16,384 Shares

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 16,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $188,088.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,560,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,758,271. This trade represents a 0.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 19,542 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $236,067.36.

On Thursday, December 18th, Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 10,215 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,816.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,993.50.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

