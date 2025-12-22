Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Community Foundation Oregon Sells 5,255 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $12,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 878,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,858.16. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,257 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $7,328.25.

On Friday, December 12th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,250 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $5,355.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,925 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $7,224.75.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Shares of JCTC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. 46,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,110. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

