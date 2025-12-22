Contrasting First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -215.40% -3.50% -0.49% First Acceptance 5.47% 16.58% 3.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and First Acceptance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $249.54 million 1.59 -$556.45 million ($15.34) -0.59 First Acceptance $559.43 million 0.27 $26.29 million $0.77 5.26

First Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Acceptance beats Ambac Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.