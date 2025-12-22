Financial Analysis: Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 5.46% 5.30% 1.22% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Security National Financial and Federal Life Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $334.52 million 0.70 $26.54 million $0.73 12.38 Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

